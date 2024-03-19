Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $257.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

