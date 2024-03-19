China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.