China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
CGA stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.49.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.