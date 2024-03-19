Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $152.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.15.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average of $138.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $102.91 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,607,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

