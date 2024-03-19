Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $71.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

