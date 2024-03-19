Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

ADVM stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $366.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

