CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,602,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 617,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,925. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

