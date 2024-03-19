Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

LEU stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.37.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 132.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 36.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

