Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 375,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 720,161 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 337,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 135,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.