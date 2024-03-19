Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

