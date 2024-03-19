Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in February

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,213,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 14th total of 2,415,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 737.7 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. 2,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

