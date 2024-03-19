Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in February

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,213,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 14th total of 2,415,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 737.7 days.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. 2,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
