CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 873,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.92. The stock had a trading volume of 288,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.48. CDW has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $250.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.