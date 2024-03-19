CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $17.35 on Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $17.35 or 0.00027178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $2.29 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00015078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,899.35 or 1.00081829 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010663 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00146531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,302 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 17.50956299 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,643,371.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

