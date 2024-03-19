Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 144,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.36, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $97.27.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

