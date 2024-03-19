Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 14000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Stock Down 37.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.07.

About Cascadero Copper

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

