Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Short Interest Update

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTCX. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carmell during the third quarter worth $6,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carmell during the third quarter worth $583,000. Carnegie Mellon University acquired a new position in shares of Carmell during the third quarter worth $371,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carmell during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carmell by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carmell stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Carmell has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Carmell Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing.

