Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 359.33% from the company’s previous close.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

CRBU opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 739.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 194,816 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 1,296.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 236,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

