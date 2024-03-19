CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.18

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 63102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.
View Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,398,000 after buying an additional 1,871,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after buying an additional 542,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,796,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CareTrust REIT
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.