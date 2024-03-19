CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.18

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 63102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,398,000 after buying an additional 1,871,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after buying an additional 542,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,796,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

