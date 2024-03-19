CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Up 6.3% in February

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAXW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 86,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. CareMax has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

