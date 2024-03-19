Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,323,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 5,629,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.8 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CRLFF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 114,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

