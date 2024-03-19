Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,400 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 1,538,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.3 days.
Capital Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CPXWF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 49,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,887. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.
About Capital Power
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.