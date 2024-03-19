Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,400 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 1,538,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.3 days.

Capital Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPXWF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 49,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,887. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

