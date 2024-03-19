Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $67.62 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.80.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $278,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 927,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,603,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $510,437.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $278,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 927,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,603,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,477. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 445,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 319,601 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after acquiring an additional 191,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,074,000 after acquiring an additional 156,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

