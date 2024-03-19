Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,189 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

