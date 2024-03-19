Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.