Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.52

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$100.52 and last traded at C$100.02, with a volume of 325354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$98.65.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %
Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total value of C$24,762,187.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total transaction of C$24,762,187.00. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.79, for a total value of C$323,319.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,999 shares of company stock worth $64,712,081. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.