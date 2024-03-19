Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.52

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$100.52 and last traded at C$100.02, with a volume of 325354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$98.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$88.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total value of C$24,762,187.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total transaction of C$24,762,187.00. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.79, for a total value of C$323,319.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,999 shares of company stock worth $64,712,081. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

