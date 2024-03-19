Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
