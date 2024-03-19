Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

CAL opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,600 shares of company stock worth $2,488,636. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

