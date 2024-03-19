Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Down to $38.77

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.77, but opened at $36.10. Caleres shares last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 92,333 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Caleres Price Performance

Caleres Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caleres by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Caleres by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Caleres by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Caleres by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

