Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 787,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 735,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Cadre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDRE

Cadre Price Performance

Cadre Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. Cadre has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadre by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,250,000 after acquiring an additional 621,116 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cadre by 56.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cadre by 12.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cadre by 49,625.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.