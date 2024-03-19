Cabaletta Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,680 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 974% compared to the average daily volume of 994 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 2.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 524,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,394. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $792.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CABA

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.