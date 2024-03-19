C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down to $29.05

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $28.25. C3.ai shares last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 940,780 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on AI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 150.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in C3.ai by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

