BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 93,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,523. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

