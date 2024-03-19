Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Burnham Price Performance

Burnham stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. Burnham has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.58 million during the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.