Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Short Interest Update

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 176,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.57 per share, with a total value of $28,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,285. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Guthrie Anderson acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.57 per share, with a total value of $28,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,026 shares of company stock valued at $385,185 in the last ninety days.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of BHRB traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. 2,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,087. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.22%.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

