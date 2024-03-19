Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.8 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
BZLFF remained flat at $39.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $41.95.
Bunzl Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.