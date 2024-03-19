Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.8 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BZLFF remained flat at $39.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.