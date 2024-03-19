BTIG Research Increases CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $22.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLSK. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

CLSK opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,620 shares of company stock worth $7,499,489. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

