Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco raised its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
