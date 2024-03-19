Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,100 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

JNJ opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

