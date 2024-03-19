Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.