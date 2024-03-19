Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.2 %

KVUE opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

