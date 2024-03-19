Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

