Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $856,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average of $151.75. The stock has a market cap of $379.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

