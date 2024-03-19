Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 415 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $496.98 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.64 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,395,437 shares of company stock worth $627,984,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

