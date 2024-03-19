Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $132,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.