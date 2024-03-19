Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $206.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.04. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $207.20.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.39.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

