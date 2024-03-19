Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

