Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,027 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

USB stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.