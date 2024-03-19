Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 415 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,395,437 shares of company stock valued at $627,984,038. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $496.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.64 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

