Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 880 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,604,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $200.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.