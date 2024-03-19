Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

