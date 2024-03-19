Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $135.27

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Wix.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Wix.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.