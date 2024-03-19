Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $135.27

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.27.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com
Wix.com Trading Up 2.2 %
WIX stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $145.79.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.